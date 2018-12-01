Al Mazrouei: Congratulations to the leadership, people on UAE 47th National Day

In his statements to mark the 47th UAE National Day, Al Mazrouei stated that the large renaissance that we live in today was achieved due to the comprehensive development vision of the wise leadership, who are dedicated to develop the capabilities of the country in order to enhance the nation’s status to the highest levels, and to ensure that both its citizens and residents enjoy a peaceful and stable life.

The Director of Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority added, “The national day is a day that is fixed in the memories of the nation’s people, where we remember with pride the achievements and sacrifices of our founding fathers who laid the pillars of the union, and we remember their values that are built on tolerance, love, cooperation and co-existence with different cultures and religions, which is the approach that the UAE has adopted since its formation and until this day, where it has become an advanced country that pursues creativity, innovation, strategic planning, and investment in human capital and smart solutions in order to enhance its position as a global centre during the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This day is also an important occasion to cultivate our cultural heritage into the hearts of our nation’s children.”

Al Mazrouei said, “Our union is strong and increases in its strength year after year, and our ambitions have no limits and extend from the ground to the sky, and the achievements of the UAE and our leadership and our government and our people are all witness to this.” He pointed out that Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority are two of the country’s institutions that have transformed due to their unique features into leading platforms for doing business with the world, and have succeeded in keeping pace with the global developments through both innovation and creating more productive services. He added that the two free zones will continue their path towards offering more comprehensive services that are highly competitive with other free zones in the region and around the world, promising to continue this strategy in accordance to the directives of the wise leadership.

Al Mazrouei added, “On the occasion of the 2nd of December, I would like to offer my congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; and their brothers, Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates; and Their Highnesses the Crown Princes of the Emirates, and to the people of the United Arab Emirates.”

Al Mazrouei concluded, “On this occasion, we renew our promise of loyalty and belonging to our nation and to the wise leadership, and we continue to follow the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and proceed forward in his path and work towards achieving accomplishments.” He also called on the employees of the Sharjah Airport International Free Zone Authority and Hamriyah Free Zone Authority to double their efforts and to adopt the meanings of the National Day in order to enhance the contributions of the two authorities in building a country with innovation and happiness, and to advance the UAE’s leadership in all fields.