Tariq Allay: “Emarat Zayed” operetta is a unique national work

In a statement to “Sharjah 24”, Allay thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unlimited support to the Sharjah Celebrations Committee on National Day, He also thanked Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his follow-up to the work of the Committee.

Tariq Saeed Allay said that “Emarat Zayed” operetta, which was presented on Friday evening at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah, was full of beautiful and varied national paintings and stressed the keenness of the Organising Committee to attract children, actors and artists, impressed by all the audience.