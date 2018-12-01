Bee’ah celebrate on UAE’s 47th National Day

The festivities began with an address by His Excellency Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, who praised the role of the UAE’s leadership in the Nation’s growth, and pledged Bee’ah’s commitment towards ensuring the country’s sustainable future.

Employees from all Bee’ah offices, across the UAE, gathered together to commemorate the occasion with traditional music, dance, and activities like calligraphy, henna, and caricature art. In addition to performances by the Sharjah Police Marching Band and Harbeya Band, a special raffle draw was held at the end.