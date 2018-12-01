Consensus on establishing UAE Federation was 'beginning of new future': Sharjah Ruler

In a statement to 'Nation Shield', the Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the 47th National Day, His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and the people of the UAE.

"We are celebrating the 47th National Day as the country is blessed with the harvest of what it has planted over more than four decades of union and work," Sheikh Sultan said.

"We celebrate the National Day as individuals who appreciate the considerable value of this grace and those who value the right of the homeland. We wish to continue the march of the Founding Fathers who instilled the values of unity and compassion in our people. All our greetings and congratulations are conveyed to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and our brothers the Rulers of the Emirates and the people of the UAE on this blessed occasion," he added.

"On this day every year, we recall the great decisions we have made with the Founding Fathers. The meeting of sincere hearts was the foundation, the genuine and diligent work was the guide, the right thoughts were those that ushered us forward. The consensus on establishing the Federation was the beginning of a new future for our nation with a vision that anticipated the future. On this day, everyone was directed towards the path of hard work to build the nation and accomplish its achievements.

"The development and progress made by the UAE has been the good result of cooperation and solidarity and among all members of the society. These traits have led them to overcome the challenges they faced, accomplish many achievements, and be a model for a unified and cohesive society with noble values and love of hard work.

"We reiterate our congratulations to all our people on this National Day, and ask them to continue the blessed march of the Founding Fathers and the UAE leadership. We also ask them to embrace the values of our society, pursue education, and instill in their children the value of loving their country.

"We always wish our country further development, progress and prosperity," Sheikh Sultan concluded.