SM decorates streets and squares in celebration of UAE 47th National Day

The Municipality is keen to organising various events in its main building, its offices and parks to mark this dear occasion.

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that decorating the streets and main squares of the emirate to mark the National Day comes as a tribute to the role and strategy of the municipality to share the joy on this occasion with the community.

He pointed out that a committee was set up to follow all the details of adornment, to properly mark this occasion, adding that celebrating this dear day strengthens the national spirit in the hearts of every citizen and resident of the emirate.