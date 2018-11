The events were held at the club's headquarters, The commemoration featured observing a minute of silence for the heroic martyrs and lowering the flag half - mast before hoisting it again on the rhythms of the rendition of the National Anthem in the presence of His Excellency Salim Mohammed Bin Huaiden Al Ketbi, Chairman of Al Dhaid Club, Saeed Mohammed bin Mitraf Al Tanaiji, board member, trainers and administrators.