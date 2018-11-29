Sharjah Municipality commemorates ‘Martyr's Day’

Sharjah 24: Sharjah Municipality commemorated the Martyr's Day at its main headquarters in Al Musalla area and in the 5th industrial Area. The commemoration featured observing a minute of silence for the heroic martyrs and lowering the flag half - mast before hoisting it again on the rhythms of the rendition of the National Anthem, expressing feelings of pride and glory in the martyrs who sacrificed their precious blood to defend of the homeland and preserve its security and stability, and to keep its flag high.
 Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality along with his assistants, departments’ heads and employees were present at the commemoration ceremony.
 
Al Tarifi stressed that the Martyr's Day is an occasion of pride and glory for every Emirati, through which we express our pride in a galaxy of martyrs who sacrificed their precious blood to defend the homeland and write their names in gold letters in the records of timeless history. 
 
He added that the martyrs are the nation’s brave and courageous heroes and the fortified shield for the UAE to remain an oasis of security and tranquility. 
 
Al Tarifi continued that the Municipality is keen to mark all national occasions and share the state and its institutions all national events, stressing its national duty and strengthening the principles of loyalty and belonging to the homeland.