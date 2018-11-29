Sharjah Municipality commemorates ‘Martyr's Day’

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality along with his assistants, departments’ heads and employees were present at the commemoration ceremony.

Al Tarifi stressed that the Martyr's Day is an occasion of pride and glory for every Emirati, through which we express our pride in a galaxy of martyrs who sacrificed their precious blood to defend the homeland and write their names in gold letters in the records of timeless history.

He added that the martyrs are the nation’s brave and courageous heroes and the fortified shield for the UAE to remain an oasis of security and tranquility.

Al Tarifi continued that the Municipality is keen to mark all national occasions and share the state and its institutions all national events, stressing its national duty and strengthening the principles of loyalty and belonging to the homeland.