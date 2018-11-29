Abu Musa Island observes a minute of silence on Martyr's Day

The citizens of Abu Musa Island gathered around the flagpole and lowered the flag to half - mast before the hoisted it again, stressing that the martyrs of the homeland are the nation’s stars and heroes who have committed their lives in defence of right and justice.

They expressed their pride in the martyrs of the homeland and that their memory will remain immortal deeply engraved in the hearts and minds of all. They have sacrificed their lives in the fields of honour and glory and have demonstrated the finest examples of loyalty and heroism. They stressed that Marty’s Day is the day of solidarity and national cohesion among all citizens and residents, to defend and safeguard the gains made by our young state adding that martyrs’ sacrifices will be written in the record of honour of the UAE history.