SIH marks ‘Commemoration Day’

The event, which was marked by the SIH employees and visitors, aimed at emphasising the martyr's status and that his sacrifices are not in vain, but rather immortalised in the memory and heart.

He added that the initiative to commemorate this anniversary is a national and moral duty through which the importance of repaying the martyrs who quenched with their precious blood the soil of the homeland is emphasised.

Dr. Al Musallam stressed that the 30th of November is one of the most prominent national days we cherish, and raise our high hopes and pride in our martyrs. “We have achieved a great asset of renaissance, prosperity and happiness, and have assumed a prominent position and reached space by the efforts and minds of the people of the homeland,” He continued.

Dr. Al Musallam went on: "The Martyr's Day is also a story of pride and honour. Its memories date back to 1971 to tell the story of the heroism and martyrdom for the homeland. On this day, we pay the highest tribute to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who dedicated 30 November of each year as a day of martyrdom, honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs of the nation who gave their lives to keep the UAE flag high. "

The ceremony, which started with the rendition of the UAE National Anthem and recitals from the Holy Quran, also featured a video showing the speech of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjahon martyrs after which the attendees observed a minuteof silence in honour of the martyrs of the homeland.