Majd Al Shehhi: Homeland martyrs’ heroism will remain a torch illuminating our road

  • Thursday 29, November 2018 in 11:32 PM
Sharjah 24: Majd Al Shehhi, Manager of “1001 Titles” affirmed that on the Martyr’s Day, we commemorate our martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives to defend their homeland.
She said that their sacrifices and heroic acts are paradigms for future generations, and their heroism will always be a torch that illuminates the road for our children, and an incentive that encourages and urges us to exert more efforts to advance the present and build the future.
 
Al Shehhi added that the homeland never forgets its sons nor does it forget their sacrifice to defend and safeguard it against any danger. “The development, progress and stability the UAE has achieved did not come out of the blue, but there are people who sacrificed their blood as a price. Our martyrs will always be remembered by the people of the UAE as a source of glory and pride,” She remarked.