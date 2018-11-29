Abdullah Al Sabousi: Martyrdom is the ultimate heroism

Al Sabousi added that on this day, the UAE wise leadership affirms that sacrifice to fly the dear flag high is the ultimate heroism and sacrifice. The UAE, represented in its leadership and people, never forgets its sons who have sacrificed their precious lives in the fields of right and duty, supporting the oppressed and defending the right and legitimacy, translating what President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said: “the Martyr’s Day is to uphold the values of sacrifice, love of homeland and patriotism.”