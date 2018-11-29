Abdullah Al Sabousi: Martyrdom is the ultimate heroism

  • Thursday 29, November 2018 in 11:31 PM
Sharjah 24: Abdullah Khalifa Al Sabousi, Director of the Department of Islamic Affairs in Sharjah, confirmed that the thirtieth of November of each year the UAE dedicated as Martyr’s Day, is a recognition of the sacrifice of Emirati righteous martyrs who gave their lives while carrying out their national duties to defend the homeland and support justice beyond the borders of the country.
Al Sabousi added that on this day, the UAE wise leadership affirms that sacrifice to fly the dear flag high is the ultimate heroism and sacrifice. The UAE, represented in its leadership and people, never forgets its sons who have sacrificed their precious lives in the fields of right and duty, supporting the oppressed and defending the right and legitimacy, translating what President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said: “the Martyr’s Day is to uphold the values of sacrifice, love of homeland and patriotism.”