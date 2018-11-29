Rashid Al Kous: We derive meanings of sacrifice from our martyrs

  • Thursday 29, November 2018 in 11:14 PM
Sharjah 24: Rashid Al Kous, Executive Director of Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) asserted that sacrificing lives for the sake of dignity of the nation is considered to be the highest feeling of nationalism.
“The soul is the most precious the human being possesses and undoubtedly, martyrs are the finest sons of the nation who translated their love for the soil of the homeland by setting the best examples of the meanings of courage and heroism, offering their lives for the homeland, and for the security and stability of the community,” Al Kous said.
 
Al Kous added, "While we salute the ceremony of this dear day to our hearts, we draw inspiration from the sacrifices of our righteous martyrs, courage and altruism, and strengthen the patriotism of the homeland. We seize this opportunity to send a message of pride to the martyrs’ families, who have instilled in them the spirit of loyalty and belonging and bore the pains of their loss.”