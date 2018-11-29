Rashid Al Leem wins Environmental Pioneer Award

The award was also given to Dr. Eng. Al Leem in recognition of his efforts in preparing a distinct strategy for Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority that is based on advanced technology and specialised scientific research that paves the way towards adopting sustainability and developing environmental awareness.

The Show saw the participation of 2,600 exhibitors from 137 participating countries and attracted by more than 65,000 specialised visitors.

Dr. Al Leem expressed his happiness at this honour, which he considered as a tribute to the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE, and in recognition of the outstanding leadership’s role in the field of sustainable development in accordance with the highest international standards in this field. He pointed out the importance of concerted local and international efforts to achieve sustainable development, qualify leaders in the various fields spearheaded by the areas of energy and water.

He said that the environment and pioneering initiatives in the Emirate of Sharjah in particular and the UAE in general, enjoy the support of the wise UAE leadership, noting that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the main supporter of sustainable development, had a great impact and contributed to the development, creation and launch of many initiatives in the field of environmental conservation and sustainable development, and the launch of leadership programmes not only at the local level but also at the international level.

He added that SEWA has made local, regional and international achievements that reflect its commitment to protecting the environment and implementing the United Nations Goals for Sustainable Development, supporting and encouraging environmental actions and unique national and collective initiatives that contribute to the sustainability of natural resources and energy, encouraging individuals and institutions to excel in research and innovation, which provide solutions to environmental issues and contribute to the consolidation of the concept of sustainable development, and highlight the efforts of institutions committed to environmental standards and to the dissemination of environmental culture and awareness among members of the society.