Aisha Al Qasimi: ‘Martyr's Day’ an occasion to commemorate sacrifices of Emirtatis

Sheikha Aisha added that the experience of national building in the United Arab Emirates is one of the pioneering and unique experiences. The Founding Fathers laid the foundations of the Union, which were based on the values of altruism, sacrifice and justice to establish love and sacrifice in all the sons and daughters of the country.

Sheikha Aisha continued: "The nation that does not cherish or value the sacrifices of its martyrs, it should vanish and disappear. The UAE has recorded the noblest examples in this regard. The wise leadership has dedicated a day to the martyrs taking pride in the loyal heroes and immortalise their names in the memory of the homeland and its people in recognition of the sacrifices of those who gave their lives to fly high the flag of the State.”