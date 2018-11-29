Mohammed Abdullah: We are proud of our martyrs, their sacrifices

  • Thursday 29, November 2018 in 7:39 PM
Sharjah 24: Mohammed Abdullah, CEO of the Sharjah Islamic Bank said that the Martyr’s Day is an occasion to immortalise, salute and honour the UAE martyrs who wrote, with their souls and blood, the most brilliant epics of heroism in the pages of the UAE’s history, by defending the nation’s dignity, precious soil, security and stability.”
He added: “On this day, we all, leadership, government and people, feel proud of our martyrs. We reminisce, with honour and pride, their sacrifices and heroism for the UAE flag to fly high, and remain holder of the flag of tolerance, love and peace under our wise leadership spearheaded by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahya. We, as Emirtis are brought up on the values of Arabism and sacrifice to keep the UAE house united.”