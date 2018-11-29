Mohammed Abdullah: We are proud of our martyrs, their sacrifices

He added: “On this day, we all, leadership, government and people, feel proud of our martyrs. We reminisce, with honour and pride, their sacrifices and heroism for the UAE flag to fly high, and remain holder of the flag of tolerance, love and peace under our wise leadership spearheaded by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahya. We, as Emirtis are brought up on the values of Arabism and sacrifice to keep the UAE house united.”