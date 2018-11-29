SCCI observes one-minute silence on Commemoration Day

Flags were flown at half-mast as a solemn sign of pride in martyrs’ sacrifice who will forever be remembered for their courage and nationalism, and as a mark of solidarity with their families.

The ceremony was attended by Ziad Mahmoud Khairallah Al Hajji, SCCI board member, and Mohammed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI along with heads of departments and employees of the Chamber.

“On the Martyr’s Day, which falls on 30 November each year, the SCCI family stands to greet the martyrs of the UAE righteous martyrs who have given their pure blood and are doing their duty to protect the country's soil, and safeguard its gains and preserve its glory and dignity," said Mohammed Ahmed Amin.

He added: " We reiterate that all our souls are a sacrifice for the homeland to defend it, its interests, principles and noble values. The occasion is a tribute to our valiant armed forces, wherever they are, so that the flag of this nation remains high. "

The Chamber expressed its appreciation for the sacrifices of the UAE martyrs and their support for the families of the martyrs, stressing that they will not forget the sacrifices of the countrymen and their brothers who fell for the dignity and pride of the UAE and its brethren.