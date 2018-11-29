Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi: Martyr’s Day, an occasion of cohesion

Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi added: “The great size of official and community attention is reflected in the Martyr's Day, which precedes the national celebrations of the country’s National Day, to recall the efforts and contributions of the Founding Fathers of the Union, and at the same time commemorate our martyrs who preserved and maintained the achievements and values the first generation left as a legacy.”

He continued: “In commemoration of the Martyr’s Day, we, in the Department of Statistics and Community Development, on Thursday, lowered the UAE national flag to half-mast, along with a minute of silence, followed by a ceremony to raise the flag accompanied by national anthem. "