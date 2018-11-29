Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi: Martyr’s Day, an occasion of cohesion

  • Thursday 29, November 2018 in 7:19 PM
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, affirmed that the UAE’s designation of a day to commemorate our righteous martyrs reflects the keenness of our wise leadership to honour and immortalise those who responded to the call of the homeland and sacrificed their precious blood and souls to raise the UAE flag so high. The Martyr’s Day is a precious anniversary when UAE people cohere to renew pledge with our martyrs to take over the flag and continue the triumphant march which the martyrs wrote with their precious blood.
Sheikh Mohammed Al Qasimi added: “The great size of official and community attention is reflected in the Martyr's Day, which precedes the national celebrations of the country’s National Day, to recall the efforts and contributions of the Founding Fathers of the Union, and at the same time commemorate our martyrs who preserved and maintained the achievements and values the first generation left as a legacy.”
 
He continued: “In commemoration of the Martyr’s Day, we, in the Department of Statistics and Community Development, on Thursday, lowered the UAE national flag to half-mast, along with a minute of silence, followed by a ceremony to raise the flag accompanied by national anthem. "