Tariq bin Khadem: Martyrs’ Day commemorates sacrifices of our glorious martyrs

During his statement to mark this special day, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) , and Chairman of the Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, (SDHR), emphasised that the Martyrs’ Day is a national and historical day for all the Emiratis, during which we pay tribute to the martyrs’ families who are a unique model of patience and determination.

He has further added that the ‘Commemoration Day’ is a national occasion to remember the ultimate sacrifice of the noblest sons of the United Arab Emirates who gave up their lives for the glory of this great nation, to defend its security and interests.