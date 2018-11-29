Sharjah National Park Celebrations witness massive presence and honouring of participating entities and sponsors

The official launch of the activities witnessed the presence of His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Head of the Higher Committee of 47th National Day Celebrations in Sharjah, His Excellency Sheikh Saud Abdulaziz Al Mualla, Chairman of the Sharjah Cultural and Chess Club, His Excellency Khamis Bin Salim Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs, His Excellency Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), as well as officials from government departments and institutions. The event also included the honouring of entities and organisations participating in the event by the Higher Committee of 47th National Day Celebrations in Sharjah.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Head of the Higher Committee said, “Here, from Sharjah National Park, we announce the launch of the committee’s activities in Sharjah. Over the course of six days we will be hosting a variety of exciting events and attractive programmes that delight the audience and highlight the joy expressed by citizens and residents in these glorious holidays. Meanwhile, we witness another form of celebration, the operetta of “Emarat Zayed” on Friday at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, and on December 02, the celebrations will take place at Flag Island. The conclusion of our national celebrations for this year will be back at Sharjah National Park on December 03, making the total number of events 200 in more than 7 cities across the Emirate.”

He added: "More than 30 activities take visitors on a journey around the National Park, notably “Sultan Al Quloob” which, with participations from government entities and organisations, showcases some of the achievements of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah. Other activities feature “Freej Al Tayebeen”, folkloric bands performances, Zayed Oasis, the play of “Zayed the Human and Teacher”, folk games and dances, a water show themed “A Leader’s Journey”, as well as daily draws, mural painting and bicycle tours around the Park. Kids will have their own fair share of entertainment including a kids’ play area, acrobatic shows and a puppets’ theatre.”

He noted the National Park during such a holiday enjoys a special atmosphere that is filled with love for the homeland and invites residents and people of Sharjah to celebrate achievements of the founding fathers and the current leadership.

He continued: "In light of the enhanced quality and quantity of the activities offered, and the celebrations coinciding with the centenary of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s birth, the number of visitors to the National Park is expected to exceed 25,000 daily visitors.”

He said: "On this glorious national occasion, we renew our pact of loyalty and belonging to our beloved homeland and wise leadership and we affirm our commitment to the values of the Union.”

The activities that were held on the National Park stage in the open air began with the National Anthem and a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by a performance titled “Sultan Al Quloob”, that received admiration and interaction from the audience. After that, participating government organisations and entities, in addition to the event’s sponsors, were honoured by the Higher Committee of 47th National Day Celebrations in Sharjah, and the shows continued with various artistic and heritage performances.

Emarat Zayed Operetta

On Friday, people of Sharjah are invited to attend “Emarat Zayed” operetta at 8:30 pm, at Al Majaz Amphitheatre. The invitation is open to all to watch an elite of Emirati artists present eight artistic scenes written by poet Musbeh Al Kaabi. The operetta is directed by Ali Hasan, composed by Fayez Al Saeed and features artists, Hussein Al Jassmi, Fayez Al Saeed, Mohammed Al Shehhi, Aryam and Hanan Redha. The scenes of the operetta highlight milestones in UAE history, and take the audience on a beautiful and exciting journey from past to present. The eight scenes are: The Space, The Sea, Defending Homeland, The Bedouin’s Hymn, The Seven Emirates, The Seven Wonders, The Union and Sharjah.

The operetta sees participation from some of Sharjah schools including: Al Orouba Secondary School for Boys, Muath bin Jabal School for Boys, Al Andalus Primary School, Atika Primary School, Wadi Al Helou Primary School, Sedra Primary School, Al Iqd Al Fareed Primary School, Ruqayyah Secondary School for Girls, Taryam bin Omran Secondary School for Boys, as well as Sharjah Police Science Academy and Sharjah Youth Centres.