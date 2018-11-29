Hamed Al Zarouni: Martyred Emirati soldiers remain alive in our hearts

Eng. Al Zarouni added that the memory of martyred Emirati soldiers will remain alive in our hearts and will go down in history as an example to be followed for honouring and fulfilling national duties.

Eng. Al Zarouni also said that 30th November of every year as the commemoration day, conveys the role of our wise leadership in up lofting humanity noting that the day commemorates the sacrifices of the UAE martyrs who gave their souls and lives to keep the UAE flag high while performing their national duties inside the country and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian services.