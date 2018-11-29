Department of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs marks Commemoration Day

Commenting on this occasion, His Excellency Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi said that this national day commemorates the heroism of the UAE martyrs, who sacrificed their souls and blood for the defence of the homeland.

Al Naqbi emphasised that the decision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to mark 30th November every year as the commemoration day, highlights the sacrifices of the noblest sons of the United Arab Emirates who gave up their lives for the glory of this great nation.

At the end of the ceremony, Al Naqbi honoured the Department’s employees for their outstanding efforts during the past period, wishing success and prosperity to all the departments.