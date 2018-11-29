Sajaya’s Young artists explore beauty of conceptual art at 4th ‘Art Project’

The College of Fine Arts and Design in the University of Sharjah hosted the closing ceremony of the annual Art Project on Wednesday , which ran from 19-26 November at Sajaya. The project allowed its participants the opportunity to immerse themselves in various training workshops to enhance their creative capacities and refresh their approach to art.

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya, underscored that the art project supports Sajaya’s firm belief that art strengthens cross-cultural communication between creative and talented individuals from around the world. Apart from enhancing young generations self-confidence, art offers them the opportunity to express themselves and showcase their talents. She pointed out that the fourth edition of art project enabled the participants to explore a variety of new artistic, intellectual experiments, and techniques.

“Passion is the driving force in art that nurtures talent and creativity, hence our role at Sajaya is to empower talented artists and hone their skills. We seek to enable them to build a better and brighter future that will further elevate the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE. The unparalleled support of Wife of His Highness Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, has significantly contributed to nurturing artists’ expertise, experiences and knowledge which are instrumental to fulfil their dreams and aspiration,” she added.

The ceremony was attended by a host government officials, a group of artists who shared their creativity and insights at the event, and parents of participants. During the closing ceremony, Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi honoured the collaborators; Sharjah Children, Sharjah Youth, Sharjah Girl Guides and FUNN. She also honoured the sponsors; Dar Al Hayat Book Shop, Zulal Water Department, as well as the supporters; College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah, and Bee'ah Sharjah Environment Company (Bee’ah).

Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is a leading organisation dedicated to developing the talents of young girls in the age group of 13-18 years in all creative spheres. Established in 2004 under the umbrella of Sharjah Children’s Centres before it became an independent entity in 2012 following an administrative decree from Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation.