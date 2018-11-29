DCA , SAA honour nation’s martyrs

The staff observed a minute of silence and said a prayer for the UAE’s martyrs, then the flag of the United Arab Emirates was raised in front of the Authority’s headquarters while the UAE national anthem played.

The event was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of DCA; His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of SAA; His Excellency Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qassimi, Director of SAA; and His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of DCA.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi said, “Commemoration Day is a day to honour the brave martyrs, their heroism and their sacrifices for the country and for justice. This national occasion is special to the UAE and its wise leadership and loyal people because it expresses our pride in the sacrifices of the righteous.”

He added, “The values of loyalty, sacrifice and belonging, which are inherent to the UAE, are our glorious inheritance from our ancestors. It shows the world the extent of the cohesion and unity between the nation’s people and leadership.”

His Excellency Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said: “Commemoration Day fills the whole country with pride for the dedicated men who made sacrifices to keep the UAE’s flag flying high with victory, honour, dignity and loyalty. On this day, we promise God, our homeland and the leadership that we will be loyal soldiers and keep the flag flying high in all fields.”

His Excellency added: “On Commemoration Day, we pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of our homeland, embodying the noblest definition of sacrifice and pride in our nation. We ask God Almighty to accept the UAE’s martyrs and raise their ranks.”

On Commemoration Day, the UAE’s leaders and people express their pride and appreciation for the sacrifices of righteous martyrs, highlighting loyalty, belonging, sacrifice and redemption as values derived from Islam, which glorifies martyrs and their heroism in defence of their countries.