Emiri Decree No. (46) of 2018 stipulates that Dr. Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, will be the chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), at the rank of Head of Department on the system of the private jobs in the Government of Sharjah.

The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.