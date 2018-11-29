More than 200 children take part in UAE-wide SCB workshops

Among the ideas submitted during the workshops was a digital purse that can only be unlocked via fingerprint recognition, which could resolve one of today’s biggest security issues. Another innovative idea was a digital pen that not only writes on its own, but also stores every word it has written.

Held under the theme ‘A Future as Big as Your Imagination,’ the 6th edition of SCB is encouraging children to become inventors for the future by drawing up ingenious, practical invention ideas that could save lives, help people, or simply entertain.

The workshops were conducted at various locations, including the Apple Store in Dubai Mall, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai and Abu Dhabi Art, and saw active participation from children who came up with fun and practical invention ideas.

Workshops were also held at Sharjah Girl Guides, the Sharjah International Book Fair, Al Resalah American International School, Al Maarifa International Private School and ‘Sharjah Children’ centers across the emirate in the city of Sharjah, Al Wousta and Al Sharqiya regions.

Nashwa Al Ghassani, Vice President of the 6th edition of SCB, said: “As we gear up to this exciting edition of SCB, we have worked tirelessly to get children in the UAE and from around the world to share innovative and exciting ideas. On the local level, we took part in many events to promote SCB to a wider range of children and families, educational entities, child centres and public places around the country.

“Our goal is to empower children and help them to discover and love art; to engage and open dialogues with them to encourage them to voice their ideas and opinions; and, to be our partners when it comes to decision making and helping to build this great country. These objectives will help raise a generation of leaders armed with creativity and innovation,” she said.

All invention ideas are to be submitted to: www.sharjah.littleinventors.org on or before November 30.

Once the submissions period has concluded, the best ideas will be selected and turned into real inventions by a host of designers, makers and artists. The finished works will then be displayed at SCB’s art exhibition, set to take place next year.

Sharjah Children Biennial is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and is organised by ‘Sharjah Children’, a subsidiary of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators.