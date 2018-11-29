Sharjah Police enhances safety at the desert areas

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, during the meeting on Wednesday, stressed that the prosetures will start from Thursday morning, 29 November 2018, the implementation of deterrent measures in all areas of desert, especially the areas of Al Fayah and Al Badayer in the central region of Sharjah.

Brig. Gen. Bin Amer added that the measures against negative behaviors that pose a danger to the lives of those who walk in these areas and the lives and safety of others, in addition to behaviors, which undermine public modesty, and constitute a departure from the norms and traditions of society.

Brig. Gen. Bin Amer also said that severe penalties will be imposed on violators, including confiscation and seizure of vehicles and motorcycles used in these practices, and the signing of violations fines for the perpetrators.