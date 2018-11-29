Rashid Al Leem: Commemoration Day is a day of pride in our heroic martyrs

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem pointed out that "Martyr's Day", which falls on the 30th of November of each year, is a national occasion that commemorates the heroism of the UAE martyrs, who represent the honorable and immortal models in the memory of all the Emiratis and Arabs.

During his statement to mark this special day, His Excellency Rashid Al Leem expressed his honour to the UAE martyrs who wrote, with their souls and blood, the most brilliant epics of heroism in the pages of the UAE’s history.

His Excellency Rashid Al Leem has further highlighted the importance of the wise leadership’s support that provides the people with the means and tools to help them live a decent life.