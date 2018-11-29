Salha Ghabish: Sharjah Children performed ‘My Precious Nation’ operetta

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Ghabish said that as she was the authoress of the operetta, she was so grateful for everyone who worked on this distinctive performance.

Ghabish added that through the operetta, participants showed their appreciation and gratitude to the wise leadership of this country that ensures that children receive the exceptional care and nurturing needed to put them on the path to become future leaders who will continue to build the country and assist in achieving its national agendas.

At the end of the statement, Ghabish said that the operetta reflects the human values that are passed down to us from generations and rooted in our religion and Arabic identity, and congratulated the wise leadership on the occasion of 47th UAE National Day.