SCC: Martyrs’ Day reflects "Emirati cohesion"

During her statement to mark this special day, Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council, has expressed her pride with the wise leadership and Emirati martyrs’ sincere dedication and ultimate sacrifices to protect their country and defend their brothers.

Her Excellency Khawla Abdulrahman Al Mulla has further explained that this day embodies a symbol of national cohesion between the people of the UAE and the wise leadership in order to help raise the status of the nation under the banner of our wise leadership.

Commenting on this, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan, Secretary General of Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) has highlighted the importance of this day during which we value the martyrs’ heroic sacrifices, affirming that the UAE martyrs have given their souls and lives to ensure a safe, secure and stable livelihood for all.

Stressing that the martyrs are the finest examples of redemption in our modern history that helped in shaping the future of the state, Ahmed Saeed Al Jarwan has further concluded that the martyrs are icons of giving, loyalty, belonging.