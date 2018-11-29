Mleiha Municipality celebrates 47th National Day

His Excellency Sultan Ali Saif, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Mleiha Region, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE.

Musabah Saif Al-Ketbi, Chairman of Mleiha Municipality, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He added that the celebration reflects the pride and honour for bring and belonging to such a nation, which was established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May Allah Rest His Soul in Peace).