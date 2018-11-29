SM, Sharjah Municipal Council mark 47th National Day

The event included a wide variety of activities, with the aim of encouraging employees and visitors to celebrate the day in an atmosphere of joy and patriotism and instilling the values of loyalty and belonging in the participants' hearts.

The celebration was attended by Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality, his assistants, members of the Municipal Council, departments heads and all municipality’s employees.

Al Tarifi affirmed that the UAE National Day is a great occasion to renew loyalty to the country and its wise and rational leadership. It is also a milestone in the history of the country, which is one of the first countries to compete with the whole world through its progress and innovations.

The municipality and the council congratulated the UAE wise leadership on the occasion of the 47 National Day.