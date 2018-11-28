Ahmed bin Rakad: SIBF selection among UAE top achievements is an honour for culture

Building on this, the Sharjah International Book Fair has become a platform through which the UAE conveys civilised message to the world, based on the foundations of human common factors, peace constants and values of goodness and love.

Al Ameri added that the selection of SIBF as one of the winners reflects the appreciation the book enjoys in the country's march and its belief in knowledge that the country is committed to.

Al Ameri said that the exhibition has been a product of the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah as a global capital for the book and a city of knowledge, science and culture. He added that the celebration of the country and its citizens, and residents of the exhibition adds to the work of the Sharjah Book Authority to keep up with the hopes and aspirations of Sharjah and the UAE.