Kalba pulls down curtain on its celebrations of 47th National Day

  • Wednesday 28, November 2018 in 11:22 PM
Sharjah 24: In the presence of Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of the Sharjah Ruler's Office in Kalba, and under the umbrella of the Supreme Committee of 47th UAE National Day Anniversary celebrations, the Municipal Council, in cooperation with the Kalba Municipality organised on Wednesday, the Human March.
Dozens of public and private bodies and schools participated in the march, which took place at Amr Bin Al Aas Street, parallel to Lake of Kalba. The march is an expression of the spirit of the union and the UAE achievements.
 
The ceremony was attended by Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi, Chairman of Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department; Eng. Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi, Director of Kalba Municipality; Jassim Buseim, Director of the Emiri Court in Kalba, and a host of representatives from the local and federal official departments. 
 
At the conclusion of the march, which was decorated with the colours of the UAE flag, the closing ceremony included many activities, performances, folk dances and traditional songs.