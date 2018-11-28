SCCI celebrates UAE 47th National Day

Dubbed “We sacrifice with our very souls, oh, my homeland”, the celebration witnessed the presence of Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and members of the Board of Directors of the Chamber, along with Mohamed Ahmed Amin, acting director general of the chamber, a number of directors of departments and institutions operating under the umbrella of SCCI, as well as representatives of several government agencies in the emirate, and a large number of the Chamber's family and visitors.

The celebration programme included many national and folklore events and activities inspired by the occasion including a military parade, competitions, and honouring some distinguished employees. Attendees interacted with the events and expressed their joy on this national occasion that is dear to everyone's hearts.

On the occasion, the chamber and its employees congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates who laid solid foundations to take the UAE to the world's first place in various fields. SCCI stressed its keenness to continue its role and responsibilities in accordance with the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to accelerate the economic development in the country and keep pace with global developments to build the economy of tomorrow, and to prepare for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as a continuation of the process of building a sustainable economy for Sharjah to achieve development and happiness for society, prosperity and leadership for the State.