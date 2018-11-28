Thabet Al Tarifi: Martyr's Day is an occasion of pride for every Emirati

Al Tarifi added that the Martyr's Day is an occasion on which we value our martyrs’ heroic sacrifices. They have become a shining light and they have faithfully ensured the country's security and stability.

He concluded his statement saying that the martyrs are the fortified shield for the UAE to remain an oasis of security and tranquility, and on this day, everyone praises them and supplicate to Allah to bestow mercy on them and accept them along with the believers and martyrs in the highest ranks of Paradise.