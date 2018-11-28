Sultan bin Hadda: "Martyr's Day" consolidates values of loyalty to homeland

He pointed out that "Martyr's Day", which falls on the 30th of November of each year, is a national occasion that establishes the values of allegiance, belonging and defending the homeland, and is a station to commemorate the heroism of the UAE Armed Forces and the solemn sacrifices of the martyrs, both military and civilian, and honor of their noble lives.

He added that this day is an expression of the state's care for the martyrs' families as the sacrifices they made are a source of pride for present and future generations. The martyrs presented a shining example of loyalty and belonging to the nation and the preservation of its dignity, interests, security and stability of the entire region.

He concluded that their sacrifices will remain immortal forever and will remain an example and a lesson in the meanings of loyalty, dedication and courage.