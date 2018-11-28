DVAD marks UAE 47th National Day

The celebration was attended by Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Executive Council Member and Chairman of DVAD; Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al Quraidi, Director General of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, in the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director of DVAD and Khalfan Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of Al Khalidya Suburb Council, several chairmen and members of the different suburb councils and a host of citizens.

Al Suwaidi delivered a speech on the occasion in which he congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; Their Highnesses Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; Crown Princes and UAE people, on the UAE’s 47th National Day. He stressed the importance of this occasion in highlighting the mammoth achievements made by the country.

In his speech on the occasion, Sheikh Majid congratulated the UAE leadership and people saying that each Emirati should take pride in the achievements made by the young country since its birth on 2nd December 1971 by its founders late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum.