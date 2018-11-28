Salem Al Quseer: The Union is our compass to progress

Al Qaseer added: Over the past 47 years, the UAE has made many achievements and launched various initiatives and programmes in all fields. It has succeeded in establishing its name among the top countries in the world topping several indexes of international competitiveness, especially in the economic sector which is the backbone of the country, whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and continued by Their His Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, who have been motivating all of us to be a role model and to provide bridges of cooperation, love And peace with the other, values that resulted in embodying the UAE as a land of goodness and tolerance and a symbol of giving and excellence," stressing that the Union is the compass that leads us all to elevate the UAE to higher levels.

On this occasion, Al Qaseer congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and the UAE people. Thanks to the UAE prudent leadership, the UAE has become a land of tolerance, giving, security and coexistence.