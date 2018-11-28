Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi: Commemoration Day reflects cohesion between leadership and people

During his statement to mark this special day, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi emphasised that the decision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to mark 30th November every year as the commemoration day, conveys the role of our wise leadership in in promoting the values of humanity.

His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi concluded that this special day commemorates the sacrifices of the UAE martyrs who gave their souls and lives to keep the UAE flag high.