Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi: Commemoration Day reflects cohesion between leadership and people

  • Wednesday 28, November 2018 in 7:37 PM
Sharjah 24: On the occasion of the annual Commemoration Day, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority (SPSA), said that this national anniversary is a historical day for all the Emiratis, paying tribute to the martyrs’ families who are a unique model of patience and determination.
During his statement to mark this special day, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi emphasised that the decision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, to mark 30th November every year as the commemoration day, conveys the role of our wise leadership in in promoting the values of humanity.
 
His Excellency Sheikh Khalid bin Saqr Al Qasimi concluded that this special day commemorates the sacrifices of the UAE martyrs who gave their souls and lives to keep the UAE flag high. 