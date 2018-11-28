Yousef Al Suwaiji: December 2 is an occasion to remember efforts of UAE founder

"The second of December is an occasion to recall the efforts of the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who built the nation's infrastructure with determination and will, and challenged all difficulties. As a result of these efforts, the UAE has become the most successful at the regional, Arab and international levels. Thanks to the wise leadership and far-sighted vision, the UAE has become one of the most secured and stable countries,” Al Suwaiji said.

He pointed out that this year’s celebration of the National Day is different from previous years’ because it coincided with Zayed's centennial during which we must recall Zayed's national, moral and human heritage of the late Sheikh Zayed and instill them in the hearts of the younger generations, embodying the values he instilled in us and preserving his heritage in building and giving.

Al Suwaiji stressed SRTA’s keenness to mark all national events in a manner worthy of their places in the heart of every citizen through an annual programme full of diverse events that blend our heritage with all aspects of civilisation and the progress the UAE is witnessing.