Yousef Al Suwaiji: December 2 is an occasion to remember efforts of UAE founder

  • Wednesday 28, November 2018 in 7:33 PM
Sharjah 24: Yousuf Saleh Al Suwaiji, chairman of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates; crown princes and the UAE people, on the occasion of the UAE 47th National Day.
"The second of December is an occasion to recall the efforts of the founder of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who built the nation's infrastructure with determination and will, and challenged all difficulties. As a result of these efforts, the UAE has become the most successful at the regional, Arab and international levels. Thanks to the wise leadership and far-sighted vision, the UAE has become one of the most secured and stable countries,” Al Suwaiji said.
 
 He pointed out that this year’s celebration of the National Day is different from previous years’ because it coincided with Zayed's centennial during which we must recall Zayed's national, moral and human heritage of the late Sheikh Zayed and instill them in the hearts of the younger generations, embodying the values he instilled in us and preserving his heritage in building and giving.
 
Al Suwaiji stressed SRTA’s keenness to mark all national events in a manner worthy of their places in the heart of every citizen through an annual programme full of diverse events that blend our heritage with all aspects of civilisation and the progress the UAE is witnessing.