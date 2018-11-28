Sharjah CP: We are proud of Emirati martyrs’ sacrifices

During his statement marking the Commemoration Day, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has expressed his deepest sympathies to the nation's martyrs who have sacrificed their lives to protect their country and defend their vulnerable brothers.

During his speech, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has further stressed that the nation's martyrs are a source of pride in the UAE, highlighting their acts of heroism which are the source of pride for the coming generations.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has also added that on this day of remembrance, we also pay tribute to the martyrs' families, for the patience they have shown in times of challenges and patriotism for the beloved homeland.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi concluded that Commemoration Day highlights the noble values and glories of the country’s martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to achieve glories in battlefields, praying to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs' souls in the heavens and grant them mercy and places in his heavens.