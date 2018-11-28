Abdullah bin Salem: Martyr’s Day is an occasion on which development and sacrifice are linked

In a statement to Dir Al Watan magazine on the Martyr’s Day, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem stated that on the 30 November of each year, we deeply look into the march of the giving homeland. We look to the future with a clear vision with our martyrs always in sight, praying for them and supplicating to God to well accept them along with the martyrs and believers and rest their souls in the highest ranks of Paradise.

He added that the martyrs of the homeland are always remembered for their dear sacrifices for defending the country. They repaid what the homeland has given them. Their sacrifice is an ongoing march of the forefathers and fathers who have instilled the principles of nationalism, glory and dignity, and consolidated the meanings of unity and solidarity in words and actions.

He concluded: “On this anniversary, we say to the families of the martyrs that your sons are our sons and you are our people; you are fully cared for by our wise leadership and by the UAE society.”