Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi: Emiratis’ sacrifices decorate our country’s march

In a statement to Dir Al Watan magazine on the Martyr’s Day, Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi said: “On the anniversary of the Martyr’s Day, on 30 November every year, we supplicate to Allah the Glorious to pass over their sins and accept them well along with the believers and martyrs in recognition of their sacrifices in self and soul for the homeland.”

“Our country is witnessing a great civilisational renaissance, which is a long process that has started since the Union, during which the people of the country worked shoulder to shoulder to build the homeland in all fields. This march was decorated by the youth’s covenant to defend the homeland and safeguard its achievements,” Sheikh Ahmed added.

He continued: “Every year, our country celebrates this glorious constellation of our martyrs, and we remember that they have families and children, all of whom have the love and appreciation of all members of the community.”

Sheikh Ahmed concluded: “Once again, may Allah have mercy on the martyrs of the homeland, forgive their sins and accept them with the martyrs and believers.”