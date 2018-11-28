Khalid Al Midfa : Commemoration Day is a time to reflect on UAE martyrs’ sacrifices

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City (Shams), said: " Martyrs' children are the children of all Emiratis, and their fathers’ heroic acts will endure as a symbol of honour for every patriotic Emirati who loves the homeland and is loyal to the wise leadership.”

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa has also pointed out : “For the past 47 years, the United Arab Emirates’ union has provided an example for the whole world. This is thanks to our wise leadership, which enabled rapid development and progress for the benefit of the UAE’s people and all friendly countries. The UAE has helped to promote peace, security and tolerance in many countries around the world.”