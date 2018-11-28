5 SEWA’s departments participate in “The Big 5”

His Excellency Dr. Eng. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, said that participating in such an exhibition comes within the framework of the Authority’s keenness to raise the awareness on the rationalize of energy and water before starting constructing of a building.

Eng. Al Leem stressed that SEWA has announced about “SEWA Bulb”, which was design and manufactured with a special specifications to help in the consumption.

He also added that the exhibition was an opportunity to exchange information and experiences of the latest methods in the field of constructions.