Tariq Allay: 47th UAE National Day Celebration highlights values of belonging and loyalty

Expressing his pleasure with this occasion, Tariq Saeed Allay congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the occasion of the 47th National Day.

He has also called on the public to participate in the UAE 47th National Day Celebration in Sharjah.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Tariq Saeed Allay has praised the organisation of the SGMB’s celebration, with its distinguished participation of the staff members, which highlights the values of love, loyalty and belonging to the beloved country, and embodies a message of love from the Emiratis and residents to the entire world to pledge allegiance to our nation.

Tariq Saeed Allay said that the major national celebrations in the city of Sharjah, organised by The Supreme Committee of the 47th UAE National Day Anniversary celebrations, will launch Wednesday at Sharjah National Park and continue for six days until December 3rd, and there will be a large operetta in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Concluding his statement, Tariq Allay has invited all the residents of the emirate of Sharjah to enjoy the activities of this special event.