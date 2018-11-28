Sharjah Chamber celebrates 47th UAE National Day

The celebration was attended by His Excellency Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI; His Excellency Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; and a number of the heads of departments and institutions that fall under the umbrella of the chamber, in addition to representatives of government bodies in Sharjah, and a number of the chamber’s employees and visitors.

The event featured a variety of national and cultural activities inspired by the occasion. The celebration began with a salute to the flag, followed by a military parade and a march entitled “In the footsteps of Zayed.” The ceremony included a costume contest for children and a demonstration for a military band. A number of exceptional partners and employees were also honoured during the event.

On this occasion, the chamber’s board of directors, its senior management and its employees expressed their congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; and to Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. The chamber stressed its commitment to continue its role and responsibilities, in accordance to the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to push forward with the economic development of the country, as well as to keep pace with the global developments in order to build the economy of tomorrow and to get ready for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

The chamber’s celebration came as an expression of pride to the meanings of the union, and to express allegiance to the country and its wise leadership. The celebration also aimed to enhance the values of unity and solidarity between the employees of the chamber, and to celebrate the achievements of the UAE that have been attained all throughout the union, thanks to the country’s continuous endeavours to build an advanced leading country in all fields that provides the highest standards of living to its citizens.