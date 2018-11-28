SCI adorns its charity and humanitarian works with National Day celebrations

Reflecting the UAE’s progress and prosperity under its wise leadership, the celebration saw the presence of Abdullah Mubarak Al Dukhan, Secretary General of SCI, Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Board Member and Executive Director of SCI, as well as the Charity’s staff, cadres and visitors.

The celebrations focused on love for the homeland, charity and humanitarian work, and aimed at promoting loyalty and belonging to the country and leadership.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Board Member and Executive Director of SCI, said that the Charity’s annual celebration of this distinguished day is a solid tradition to express loyalty and belonging to the nation and leadership, and a stop where we recall the work and efforts of the founding leaders who built and established this country.

He pointed out that the Charity has its own way of celebrating the National Day, which aligns with its mission and vision. It seeks to launch internal and external initiatives at the health, social and humanitarian levels. He said: “In our celebrations this year, coinciding with Year of Zayed, we have announced initiatives worth nearly AED10 million, varying between social and health projects, support for families and individuals in need and others.”

The celebration featured the screening of a film about the founding fathers and their accomplishments, followed by a presentation on the Charity’s past and current achievements covering a large number of poor and needy people.

The celebration included a heritage competition for Charity staff themed “Think and Win”, as well as a draw for an Umrah trip.