SCPN celebrates 47th National Day with Sheikha Mariam Primary School

Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Director of SCPN said: “We were very delighted to share Sheikha Mariam School their celebrations of the UAE 47th National Day. As part of its national agenda, the Network has always been keen to be present with students and children, particularly on national occasions.”

She pointed out that the Network's sponsorship of and participation in the celebration come as part of the Network's continuous contribution to bringing happiness and joy to students and children. She praised the patriotism displayed by the students, noting that school celebrations on this glorious day strengthen the bond between students and their homeland and introduce them to their legacy. She explained that the Network’s approach is mainly aimed at instilling national spirit in the hearts of school students, who are the backbone of nationalism.

She said: "Celebrating the National Day is a national and moral duty of every organisation and individual, through which we express our love for the founding fathers and our appreciation for the wise leadership carrying on their journey.”

She added: "On this glorious national occasion, we send out our love and appreciation to our leaders and people and we salute those who created this glory and strong union, which has become an example of unity, stability and hope. On these days, we recall the story of a homeland we cherish and sacrifice our lives for and the story of a union whose builders moved on with confidence and relentless determination until it came to existence.”

The school administration honoured students for their performances, which were received with admiration, as well as the Network for its interaction, participation and sponsorship of the celebration.