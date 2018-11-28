The Flag Island to celebrate 47th UAE National Day with music shows

The artists Al Wasmi and Hazzaa Al Raeesy will be performing at The Flag Island Amphitheatre on Sunday, December 2, from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Flag Island invites all residents and tourists to take part in the National Day celebrations and enjoy the wide range of leisure activities designed to cater to people of all age groups.

Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, General Manager of The Flag Island, said: “National Day celebrations reflect our appreciation and gratitude to our country and its wise leadership. We cordially invite all members of the community to participate in this national celebration at The Flag Island.”

Visitors to the Flag Island will be offered a unique opportunity to enjoy the KSHTA event dedicated to F&B, as well as the fusion cultural and leisure activities outdoors, including music shows, entertainment shows, art performances, classic cars exhibition, children’s activities and a wide range of culinary delights.